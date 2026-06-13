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Highlights of 10th China-South Asia Expo

(Xinhua) 09:50, June 13, 2026

Robots dance at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development."

A young visitor interacts with a robot dog at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

People watch a robot fight performance at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An exhibitor from Pakistan talks with Chinese customers at the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An exhibitor promotes handmade shoes in the exhibition area of Pakistan at the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Exhibitors pose for photos with handicrafts in the exhibition area of Sri Lanka at the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)