Various activities held across China to mark upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day

(Xinhua) 09:30, June 13, 2026

Wang Zhenxing, an inheritor of Nantong blue calico printing and dyeing skills, a national intangible cultural heritage, explains the making technique to children at a dyeing workshop in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua)

An artist instructs children to learn the skills of shadow puppet performance at a cultural center in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to make tie-dye at a kindergarten in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

Citizens watch an opera performance at a cultural and tourism site in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A folk artist introduces to tourists the making skills of Miao Embroidery in the Youzhou ancient town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

An artist from Yangzhou Puppetry Research Institute interacts with a child during a performance at a kindergarten in Guangling District of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

An artist from Yangzhou Puppetry Research Institute stages a performance at a kindergarten in Guangling District of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

A teacher explains the tea art to children at a kindergarten in Lianyun District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

A guide explains to kindergarten children the model of the old Deqing County and the woodcarving techniques of the model in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Kindergarten children touch the silk on a loom under the guidance of a guide at an intangible cultural heritage workshop in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Children experience bamboo weaving at a kindergarten in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. Various activities were held across China in recent days to mark the upcoming Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)