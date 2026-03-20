Over 200 Han Dynasty relics on display in Hong Kong to feast eyes of locals, tourists

Xinhua) 10:57, March 20, 2026

HONG KONG, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the exhibition titled "The Majestic Han: A Golden Age of Vigor and Cultural Integration" was held on Thursday in Hong Kong, featuring 252 pieces/sets of invaluable exhibits.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the Development Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the National Cultural Heritage Administration. It presents significant archaeological finds unearthed in the Chinese mainland and in Hong Kong, showcasing the dynamic and innovative Han dynasty, a golden era that made profound contributions to promoting exchanges between Chinese and Western civilizations.

Among them, 203 pieces/sets, including 40 grade-one cultural relics, come from 29 museums and cultural institutions in 14 provinces and autonomous regions in the Chinese mainland, and most of them are being shown in Hong Kong for the first time. The remaining 49 pieces/sets are significant archaeological finds dating to the Han period unearthed in Hong Kong.

Bernadette Linn, secretary for development of the HKSAR government, said she hopes that through these precious artefacts, residents and tourists will learn more about the glorious history of the Han dynasty and appreciate the remarkable virtues of traditional Chinese culture. They will also discover a fresh perspective through the narratives conveyed by the artefacts from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

The exhibition will open to the public free of charge from 20 March to Sept. 20.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)