Exhibition of intangible cultural heritages held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:43, December 22, 2025

This photo shows a piece of filigree inlay work at an exhibition of intangible cultural heritages in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2025. The exhibition showcases more than 500 pieces of artworks by inheritors of intangible cultural heritages nationwide. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor takes photos of artworks at an exhibition of intangible cultural heritages in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors view a piece of carved lacquer work at an exhibition of intangible cultural heritages in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor views a piece of jade carving work at an exhibition of intangible cultural heritages in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor views jade carving works at an exhibition of intangible cultural heritages in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

