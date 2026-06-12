China's top legislator mourns death of Japan's former Lower House speaker

(Xinhua) 11:23, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, sent a message of condolence Thursday to the family of Yohei Kono, president of the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade and former speaker of the House of Representatives, following his death.

Kono, a veteran Japanese statesman, was an old friend of the Chinese people who had long been committed to China-Japan friendship, Zhao said.

He added that in 1993, Kono, then Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, issued the Kono Statement on the "comfort women" issue, which continues to exert a positive influence today.

Zhao expressed hope that Kono's family would carry forward his legacy and play a positive role in helping bring China-Japan relations back onto the right track.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)