China expresses condolences over passing of Yohei Kono: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences over the passing of Yohei Kono, former president of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and offers its sincere sympathies to his family, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.
Kono passed away at the age of 89 on June 8, Japanese media reported.
Calling Kono "an old friend of the Chinese people," Lin said he had maintained a correct view of history and has been regarded as a leading figure in upholding Japan's pacifist constitution.
In 1993, Kono, then Japan's chief cabinet secretary, issued an official statement on the "comfort women" issue, acknowledging the Japanese government's responsibility and expressing remorse and apology.
The statement still exerts a positive influence today, Lin said.
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