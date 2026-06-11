China kicks off mega LNG vessel build, cementing high-end shipbuilding edge

(Xinhua) 16:37, June 11, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Construction has commenced on an ultra-large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters, underscoring China's growing strength in high-end shipbuilding and global energy logistics.

The QC-Max class vessel, built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. under China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Measuring 344 meters in length, the mega-ship features an upgraded membrane containment system designed to maximize cargo capacity, enhance safety, and improve environmental efficiency.

Compared to conventional 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers currently dominating the market, the new vessel offers a 57 percent increase in cargo capacity, while maintaining a daily boil-off rate of just 0.087 percent, significantly reducing transit losses, according to a representative from the shipyard. Powered by a highly efficient dual-fuel propulsion system, the ship meets the International Maritime Organization's Tier III emission standards and can dock at most major LNG terminals worldwide.

Built for a large-scale Qatari LNG project, the vessel highlights Hudong-Zhonghua's role as a leading shipbuilder. It has won orders for 36 vessels under this program, including 24 of the ultra-large 271,000-cubic-meter model.

Often dubbed the "crown jewel" of the shipbuilding industry due to its extreme technical complexity and demanding supply chain requirements, LNG carriers require immense manufacturing capabilities.

The shipyard currently holds nearly 60 pending orders for LNG vessels -- the largest backlog globally by cargo volume -- with production schedules extending into 2030.

Driven by surging capacity and technological breakthroughs, China's global market share in LNG carrier construction has surpassed 30 percent, demonstrating its growing prowess in the high-end shipbuilding market.

To date, China has solidified its position among the elite tier of nations capable of developing and constructing a full spectrum of advanced maritime vessels.

Industry data highlights the broader momentum of China's maritime sector. In 2025, China accounted for 56.1 percent of global ship completions, 69 percent of new orders, and 66.8 percent of the global order book by deadweight tonnes.

Supported by an extensive industrial cluster of over 486,000 entities, the nation's shipbuilding sector is rapidly shifting toward higher value-added manufacturing, signaling a new era of high-quality growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)