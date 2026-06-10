China, EU to work for practical outcomes from trade, investment consultation mechanism

(Xinhua) 20:31, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) have agreed to work in pursuit of practical outcomes from the first meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism, according to China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Ling Ji, vice minister of commerce and deputy China international trade representative, held talks on Tuesday with Ditte Juul Jorgensen, director-general for Trade and Economic Security at the European Commission in Brussels. The two sides conducted an in-depth and comprehensive discussion regarding the mechanism's preparatory work.

Both sides agreed to strive for practical outcomes from the first meeting of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism, stabilize bilateral economic and trade relations, and promote their sustainable development.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)