China, EU discuss establishment of trade and investment consultation mechanism: ministry
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) are discussing the establishment of a trade and investment consultation mechanism and will hold related dialogue, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.
China has maintained smooth communication with the EU, a ministry spokesperson said in response to a media inquiry about the European Commission's College of Commissioners orientation debate on EU-China relations, which was held on Friday.
China and the EU are important economic and trade partners based on equality and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said, adding that China expects the EU side to abide by World Trade Organization rules, uphold free trade and fair competition, and firmly oppose protectionism and unilateralism.
The spokesperson expressed hope that the EU will work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, address differences and frictions through dialogue and consultation, and promote the steady and sound development of China-EU economic and trade relations.
If the European side insists on unilaterally rolling out new trade instruments and imposing discriminatory restrictions, China will respond firmly and take effective measures to safeguard its own interests, the spokesperson added.
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