China to resolutely counteract should EU impose discriminatory, restrictive measures: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 11:03, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China will resolutely respond with countermeasures should the European Union (EU) insist on unveiling a so-called new instrument and imposing discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese companies or products, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a press briefing in response to media reports that the European Commission is expediting the development of a new trade tool to address so-called China's "overcapacity" issue.

If a trade surplus is labeled as "overcapacity," then would European exports such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, wine, and cosmetics also be considered as "overcapacity?" He asked.

The spokesperson added that some countries are investigating the EU's "overcapacity" issues, and under such a circumstance, the EU should not adopt double standards.

"We urge the European side to face reality, return to the right track of dialogue and consultation, and take actions that truly benefit the development of China-EU economic and trade relations," He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)