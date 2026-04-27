China firmly opposes EU's Russia-related sanctions targeting Chinese firms

Xinhua) 10:31, April 27, 2026

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the European Union (EU)'s move to include Chinese companies in its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, despite China's repeated representations and objections, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

China has repeatedly reaffirmed its firm opposition to unilateral sanctions imposed without authorization from the United Nations Security Council and strongly rejects the EU's so-called long-arm jurisdiction over Chinese companies and individuals, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the EU's move runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached between Chinese and EU leaders, and it has seriously undermined mutual trust and the overall China-EU relationship.

China urges the EU to immediately remove Chinese enterprises and individuals from the sanctions list, uphold the spirit of the leaders' consensus, and address respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, the spokesperson said.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said, adding that the EU side will bear all consequences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)