China's commerce ministry stresses healthy China-EU trade ties

Xinhua) 08:42, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the European Union (EU) will work with China to promote healthy and positive bilateral economic and trade relations, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

As key trade partners, China and the EU have built their economic and trade cooperation on a solid foundation and maintained strong growth momentum over the years, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong. The two sides have deeply integrated their industrial and supply chains, fostering a relationship characterized by complementary strengths and mutual benefits, He said.

China has remained open to negotiating and signing bilateral economic and trade arrangements with the EU, and has welcomed relevant proposals from European leaders, the spokesperson said.

"However, in recent years, the EU has used a range of economic and trade instruments to launch investigations into, and impose restrictions on, Chinese companies," the spokesperson added.

China hopes the EU will pay greater heed to the views of its member states and European industry, abandon protectionist practices, and meet China halfway, the spokesperson said.

The EU should replace building walls and barriers with open cooperation, resolve frictions and differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly promote the healthy and positive development of China-EU economic and trade relations, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)