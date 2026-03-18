China firmly opposes EU's illicit unilateral sanctions against Chinese entities: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:58, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the European Union (EU)'s illicit unilateral sanctions against Chinese entities and urges the EU to correct its wrong practices and work with China in a responsible and constructive manner to uphold peace, stability and prosperity in cyberspace, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a question on the EU on Monday imposing sanctions against two China-based and one Iranian companies on the excuse of cyberattacks against EU member states.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)