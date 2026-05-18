China urges EU to stop abusing foreign subsidies probe tools

Xinhua) 11:20, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the European Commission (EC) will promptly correct its wrong practices, stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, and cease abusing investigation tools under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), a Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson also urged the EC to provide a fair, just and predictable business environment for Chinese enterprises investing and operating in Europe.

The remarks came in response to a question concerning a statement issued by China's Ministry of Justice on May 15, which said that the European Union's (EU) relevant cross-border probe into Chinese company Nuctech under the FSR constituted unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The spokesperson said China has consistently opposed the EU's abuse of unilateral tools such as the FSR to suppress Chinese enterprises.

Recently, the EU side has not only increased the frequency and expanded the scope of investigations targeting Chinese enterprises, but also upgraded its investigations into companies like Nuctech to in-depth probes, the spokesperson noted.

The EU side has also forced Chinese banking institutions to cooperate with the investigations, while unreasonably demanding a large amount of China-based information that was broad in scope and unrelated to the probes, the spokesperson said.

Such practices have had a serious negative impact on the normal investment and business operations of many Chinese enterprises and banking institutions in Europe, the spokesperson added.

The MOC determined in January 2025 through an investigation that the EU's FSR-related practices constituted trade and investment barriers, and urged the EU to correct such practices while calling for proper management of differences through dialogue, the spokesperson said.

However, the EU has persisted in its wrong course and gone further down the wrong path, the spokesperson noted.

China has always held that differences should be managed through dialogue and consultations, and hopes the EU side will work with China in the same direction and resolve the issue through friendly consultations, the spokesperson said.

China will closely follow relevant EU moves and take necessary measures to firmly safeguard national security as well as the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)