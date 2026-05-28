China negotiating with EU on new steel tariffs: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 16:21, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China is currently engaged in negotiations with the European Union (EU) within the framework of the World Trade Organization on the EU's plan to implement new steel tariffs from July 1 this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The EU's move is essentially trade protectionism, which not only fails to uphold the competitiveness of its steel industry but will also severely disrupt China-EU steel trade and affect the stability of global production and supply chains, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press briefing in response to a media question.

China hopes to achieve a win-win outcome through negotiations, while promoting the stable and healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations, He said.

Should the EU discriminate against Chinese companies and products, China will take corresponding measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)