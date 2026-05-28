Senior Chinese legislator meets European Parliament delegation

Xinhua) 13:26, May 28, 2026

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the European Parliament's delegation for relations with China led by chair Engin Eroglu in Beijing, capital of China, on May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with the European Parliament's delegation for relations with China led by chair Engin Eroglu in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with the European Union (EU) to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and pursue mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

He said China stands ready to join hands with the EU to address global challenges, promote exchanges and cooperation among legislative bodies, effectively utilize communication mechanisms, and advance the sound and stable development of China-EU relations.

Eroglu said the EU stands ready to work with China to contribute to the development of EU-China relations.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the European Parliament's delegation for relations with China led by chair Engin Eroglu in Beijing, capital of China, on May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)