European firms' growing presence in China a rebuttal to "de-risking" narrative: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 16:43, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The fact that more and more European companies are choosing to deepen their presence in China and expand their business here is in itself the most powerful rebuttal to the so-called "de-risking" narrative, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

China hopes that the European side will view China-EU economic and trade relations in an objective and rational manner, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)