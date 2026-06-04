Home>>
European firms' growing presence in China a rebuttal to "de-risking" narrative: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:43, June 04, 2026
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The fact that more and more European companies are choosing to deepen their presence in China and expand their business here is in itself the most powerful rebuttal to the so-called "de-risking" narrative, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
China hopes that the European side will view China-EU economic and trade relations in an objective and rational manner, Mao said at a regular news briefing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
- Ecology of Ulan Suhai Lake in China's Inner Mongolia improved
- Rice-aquaculture farming injects vitality into agriculture in NE China's Jilin
- 'Rooftop economy' breathes new life into Wuchang ancient town in C China's Hubei
Related Stories
- Clued-in | Don't let 'extraterritorial jurisdiction' undermine China-EU economic and trade cooperation
- China, EU discuss establishment of trade and investment consultation mechanism: ministry
- EU should put trade ties with China in perspective: Chinese FM spokesperson
- Chinese FM hopes Portugal to help promote China-EU ties
- China negotiating with EU on new steel tariffs: commerce ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.