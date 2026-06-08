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China calls for joint efforts with EU to promote economic, trade cooperation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 17:12, June 08, 2026
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China is open and positive in its attitude towards solving economic and trade disputes with the European Union (EU), said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday, adding that China hopes the EU will work together with China to find solutions via dialogue and consultation, and ensure that China-EU economic and trade cooperation continues to benefit businesses and people on both sides.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a relevant query.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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