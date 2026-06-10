Largest cargo port in Hainan FTP opens new container route to India

(Xinhua) 19:36, June 10, 2026

HAIKOU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A new container shipping route linking Hainan's Yangpu Port with India officially commenced operation on Tuesday, adding a second South Asia service for the deep water facility, local maritime authorities said.

Yangpu Port is the largest cargo port in the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP). The route connects Yangpu with Haiphong in Vietnam, Singapore and Mundra in India, linking the core ports in south China, the Beibu Gulf and South Asia, according to the Yangpu maritime bureau.

The new Yangpu-India route is expected to provide a faster outbound channel for Hainan products, which includes rapeseed oil and chemical goods, to reach the Indian market. Cargo from other Chinese ports can also be transshipped through Yangpu to South Asian destinations, the bureau said.

The route adds to Yangpu's role as a hub in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key logistics network connecting China's western regions to global markets.

To guarantee the smooth operation of the new route, the Yangpu maritime bureau said it coordinated with shipping companies on vessel traffic needs, adjusted traffic management plans and strengthened patrols in waterways and port areas.

During the maiden voyage, maritime authorities used vessel monitoring, electronic patrols and on-site escort services to help ensure safe passage for the vessel. They also streamlined port inspection procedures to improve customs clearance efficiency and reduce logistics costs.

Yangpu Port opened its first South Asia shipping route on Oct. 24, 2019, linking Yangpu with Port Klang in Malaysia and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)