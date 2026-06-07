A glimpse of Baoting Youth Talent Station in China's Hainan

(Xinhua) 16:24, June 07, 2026

A woman walks past the Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 5, 2026. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An attendant arranges items presented to the guests at the Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 5, 2026. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An attendant tidies up a room at Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 5, 2026. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member shows a discount card, which can be used to enjoy exclusive discounts when shopping at designated stores in Baoting, and a local characteristic cultural and creative product presented to the guests, at the Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 5, 2026. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a room of Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows the items presented to the guests at the Baoting Youth Talent Station in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. Baoting Youth Talent Station is a public welfare initiative for non-local college graduates and young people participating in job application process, innovation and entrepreneurship competitions, short-term internships, and other activities. The station provides eligible young talents with free accommodation for up to 7 days (6 nights) per person per year. It also offers supporting services such as employment guidance and policy updates to help reduce the cost of personal development for young people in Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)