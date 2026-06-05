Construction of green digital innovation cooperation zone underway in Baoting

(Xinhua) 13:18, June 05, 2026

This photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a scene at the construction site of the Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park at the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province. As a landmark project for Hainan's development of the national pilot zone for ecological civilization, the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone is mandated to construct a system for developing green and low-carbon industries, fostering green digital economy, and achieving high-quality economic growth.

Construction of key sectors of the cooperation zone, including the Ningyuan Starting Area and Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park, are unfolding smoothly. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A worker moves building materials at the construction site of the Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park at the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, June 3, 2026. As a landmark project for Hainan's development of the national pilot zone for ecological civilization, the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone is mandated to construct a system for developing green and low-carbon industries, fostering green digital economy, and achieving high-quality economic growth.

Construction of key sectors of the cooperation zone, including the Ningyuan Starting Area and Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park, are unfolding smoothly. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A worker levels cement at the construction site of the Ningyuan Starting Area at the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, June 3, 2026. As a landmark project for Hainan's development of the national pilot zone for ecological civilization, the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone is mandated to construct a system for developing green and low-carbon industries, fostering green digital economy, and achieving high-quality economic growth.

Construction of key sectors of the cooperation zone, including the Ningyuan Starting Area and Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park, are unfolding smoothly. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of the Ningyuan Starting Area at the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province. As a landmark project for Hainan's development of the national pilot zone for ecological civilization, the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone is mandated to construct a system for developing green and low-carbon industries, fostering green digital economy, and achieving high-quality economic growth.

Construction of key sectors of the cooperation zone, including the Ningyuan Starting Area and Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park, are unfolding smoothly. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a view of the construction site of the Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park at the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province. As a landmark project for Hainan's development of the national pilot zone for ecological civilization, the China-Europe (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone is mandated to construct a system for developing green and low-carbon industries, fostering green digital economy, and achieving high-quality economic growth.

Construction of key sectors of the cooperation zone, including the Ningyuan Starting Area and Jiamao Medical and Health Industrial Park, are unfolding smoothly. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)