Distinctive traditions of Li and Miao ethnic groups attract tourists in China's Hainan
A performance of Li ethnic group is staged at a tourist attraction in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 28, 2026. Rooted in the distinctive traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups, the tourist attraction features immersive night tour experiences as its core draw. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A performance of Li ethnic group is staged at a tourist attraction in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2026. Rooted in the distinctive traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups, the tourist attraction features immersive night tour experiences as its core draw. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A performance is staged at a tourist attraction in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 28, 2026. Rooted in the distinctive traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups, the tourist attraction features immersive night tour experiences as its core draw. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A performance is staged at a tourist attraction in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 28, 2026. Rooted in the distinctive traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups, the tourist attraction features immersive night tour experiences as its core draw. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People watch a performance at a tourist attraction in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2026. Rooted in the distinctive traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups, the tourist attraction features immersive night tour experiences as its core draw. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People interact with a performer at a tourist attraction in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, May 29, 2026. Rooted in the distinctive traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups, the tourist attraction features immersive night tour experiences as its core draw. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
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