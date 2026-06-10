Interview: Belarus, China have vast potential for further collaboration, says regional official

(Xinhua) 17:24, June 10, 2026

BREST, Belarus, June 10 (Xinhua) -- With many successful joint projects, Belarus and China boast vast potential for further collaboration, Petr Parkhomchik, chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee, has said.

The widespread adoption of Chinese technology and machinery across Belarusian enterprises in various industries has significantly enhanced the competitiveness of locally produced goods, Parkhomchik said in an interview with Xinhua.

Underscoring Brest's strategic role as a logistics gateway, Parkhomchik said that Brest is prepared to offer Chinese partners platforms for the building of logistics hubs, to enable products manufactured in China, or here in Brest and other regions of Belarus, to be efficiently exported to European markets.

"Chinese medical specialists are already working in hospitals in Brest," he said, highlighting growing cooperation in healthcare and education.

He said the Confucius Institute at Brest State A.S. Pushkin University provides systematic Chinese language and cultural instruction, with demand for its courses running exceptionally high.

"Belarusian youth are eager to learn the Chinese language and culture," he said.

"I am confident that Belarus-China relations have a bright future," he added.

Having paid multiple visits to China, Parkhomchik expressed deep admiration for the country's rapid development over the past three decades.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)