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China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 16:21, June 10, 2026
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel formation on Wednesday conducted a patrol in China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands.
The patrol was a rights protection operation carried out by the CCG in accordance with the law, according to a CCG statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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