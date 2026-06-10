China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao

(Xinhua) 16:21, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel formation on Wednesday conducted a patrol in China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands.

The patrol was a rights protection operation carried out by the CCG in accordance with the law, according to a CCG statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)