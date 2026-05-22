China Coast Guard seizes 11.5 tonnes of drugs since 2025

Xinhua) 11:06, May 22, 2026

FUZHOU, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard (CCG) has cracked seven major maritime drug trafficking cases and seized 11.5 tonnes of narcotics since 2025, all of which have been linked to overseas drug sources, the CCG disclosed at an international maritime meeting that concluded on Thursday.

During the same period, the CCG uncovered more than 150 cases of illegal immigration, according to the working level meeting of the 22nd Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting held in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province.

Delegates representing maritime law enforcement bodies from 16 countries and regions, alongside two international organizations, attended the event.

They held in-depth and pragmatic discussions on regional maritime security situation, efforts to combat cross-border maritime crimes, and protection of the marine ecological environment, among other issues.

Attendees to the meeting agreed that it is imperative to enhance multilateral law enforcement cooperation in order to promote sustainable marine development and protect regional maritime security and stability.

They voiced readiness to deepen communication and collaboration, and enhance joint response capabilities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)