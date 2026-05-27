Fujian coast guard in east China conducts law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 08:14, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard on Tuesday conducted law enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters near Kinmen, according to Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the China Coast Guard (CCG) Donghai Branch.

During the patrols, measures such as formation navigation, identification and verification, and hailing and radio warnings were taken to strengthen control and management over key waters, with all tasks accomplished, said Zhu.

The CCG will resolutely ensure order in the waters under its jurisdiction, and protect the lives and property of fishermen, the spokesperson said.

On the same day, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office voiced firm support for these patrols.

Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu are all parts of China, spokesperson Chen Binhua noted.

Law enforcement patrols carried out by the mainland coast guard in the relevant waters are reasonable and lawful, and are conducive to maintaining maritime operational order and safeguarding the lives and property of fishermen from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, said Chen.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)