Fujian coast guard conducts law enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 15:41, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard on Wednesday conducted law enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters near Kinmen, according to Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the China Coast Guard Donghai Branch.

Since the beginning of May, the Fujian coast guard has dispatched task groups to strengthen control and management over relevant waters, said Zhu.

It is an effective step to protect the legitimate rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and to ensure orderly navigation and activities in the waters between Xiamen and Kinmen, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)