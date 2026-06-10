Press preview held for major archaeological exhibition at Shanghai Museum

(Xinhua) 08:53, June 10, 2026

A media staff member takes photos of an exhibit during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

People attend a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A media staff member takes photos of an exhibit during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Media staff members view an exhibit during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A media staff member takes photos of an exhibit during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Exhibits are displayed during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A media staff member takes photos of an exhibit during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A media staff member takes photos of an exhibit during a press preview of the exhibition "Dawn of The First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures" at the Shanghai Museum in Shanghai, east China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 10 to Sept. 7, displaying 328 sets (510 pieces) of cultural relics from 14 archaeological and cultural heritage institutions from northwest China's Gansu and Shaanxi provinces and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)