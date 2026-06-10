Art exhibition "The Brazil of Portinari" held at National Museum of China in Beijing
A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient Maya and Andean Civilizations featured at Beijing's Capital Museum
- Sanxingdui Museum transforms ancient relics into interactive experiences
- Exhibition on Yungang Grottoes kicks off at SW China's Sanxingdui Museum
- Beyond glass cases: museums build bridges between civilizations
- China's museums receive 1.56 billion visits in 2025
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.