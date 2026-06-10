Art exhibition "The Brazil of Portinari" held at National Museum of China in Beijing

(Xinhua) 08:52, June 10, 2026

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)