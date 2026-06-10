China, Kuwait hold cultural event focused on dialogue among civilizations

(Xinhua) 08:28, June 10, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Kuwait on Tuesday jointly marked the upcoming International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations with a cultural event highlighting mutual learning, people-to-people exchanges and intercultural understanding.

The event, themed "Harmony of Strings and Ink: Conversation & Connection," was held at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait ahead of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, which falls on June 10, drawing over 100 guests.

Liu Xiang, deputy chief of mission and counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations carries particular significance at a time when the world is facing growing uncertainty and complex challenges.

He noted that the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the China-proposed resolution establishing the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations reflects China's commitment to promoting exchanges, mutual learning and respect among different civilizations.

Al-Anoud Ibrahim Al-Sabah, acting assistant secretary general of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah and acting general director of the Kuwait National Library, emphasized the role of dialogue among civilizations in fostering mutual understanding.

She said Kuwait and China have built strong cultural and humanitarian ties through decades of cooperation and mutual respect despite differences in language, geography and traditions.

Hussain Mahmood Faras, vice president of the Old Kuwaiti Crafts Society, underscored the importance of preserving cultural heritage and expanding cultural exchanges, saying such initiatives help strengthen communication and friendship among peoples.

The event also featured a variety of cultural performances and interactive activities showcasing the rich cultural traditions of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)