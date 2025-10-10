Interview: Exchanges between Kuwaiti, Chinese women inject cultural vitality into bilateral ties, says Kuwaiti researcher

Sheikha Al-Anoud Al-Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, chairwoman of the Kuwait-China Friendship Club, attends an exchange activity in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua)

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Cultural diplomacy and women's power are driving forces behind the steady progress of Kuwait-China relations, with exchanges between women of both countries infusing the partnership with rich humanistic energy, a Kuwaiti culture researcher told Xinhua in an interview.

Sheikha Al-Anoud Al-Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, chairwoman of the Kuwait-China Friendship Club, has visited China many times over the past decade, with her footsteps reaching Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Yinchuan and other cities.

Looking back on over 50 years of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and China, she highlighted the contributions of pioneering women, including Lulwah Al-Qatami, founder of the Kuwait Women's Cultural and Social Society and the first director of the Women's College at Kuwait University.

Lulwah visited China several times between the 1970s and 1990s, where she was received by Deng Yingchao -- wife of late Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai -- and other senior Chinese figures, and toured Beijing, Inner Mongolia and Yunnan, Al-Anoud said.

Lulwah brought back to Kuwait the famous Chinese saying she heard at the Great Wall -- "He who has never been to the Great Wall is not a true hero," which remains familiar among many Kuwaitis even today, said Al-Anoud. "This part of history shows that women are not only participants in social development but also key messengers in cross-cultural exchanges."

In recent years, she added, more women leaders from Kuwaiti associations and volunteer organizations have made visits to China, covering areas such as education, health and welfare for women and children. "These exchanges have greatly deepened mutual understanding and cooperation," she said.

Speaking on women's development, Al-Anoud noted that the "Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action," adopted at the 1995 World Conference on Women, identified 12 critical areas of concern and marked a milestone in advancing gender equality globally. "The Platform for Action not only shaped global women's policies but also laid the groundwork for UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security," she said.

In the Middle East, Al-Anoud observed, women have become an increasingly important force for economic and social progress. "They play a fundamental role in families and education, while also taking an active part in public and private sectors," she said, adding that more women are entering fields traditionally dominated by men, such as politics, security, science, and medicine.

Al-Anoud also voiced deep concern over the plight of women and children in conflict zones, especially in the Gaza Strip. She called for stronger international coordination to ensure protection and the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

"Women and children suffer the most in conflicts. In Gaza, they face hunger, violence and even mass killings, while the international community's response remains slow. This is a moral test for all humanity," she said.

Looking ahead, Al-Anoud, also a member of the royal Sabah family, believes there is great potential for cooperation between Kuwait and China in advancing women's causes.

In recent years, Kuwait has established a "Kuwait Women's Day" and appointed its first female judges, while China has showcased outstanding contributions by women in science and in fighting the pandemic, she said.

"Chinese women have demonstrated courage, wisdom, and a strong sense of responsibility in areas such as pandemic response and technological innovation -- experiences that Kuwait can also learn from," she noted.

As chairwoman of the Kuwait-China Friendship Club, Al-Anoud said the club was established in 2025 to serve as a bridge between the two peoples, and organize cultural, educational, health and youth exchange activities to further enhance friendship.

It is hoped that more Kuwaiti women's organizations will visit China to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation, "bringing more women's strength and wisdom into Kuwait-China relations," said Al-Anoud.

