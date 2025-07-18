Kuwait reviews progress on development projects with China

KUWAIT CITY, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Kuwaiti government on Thursday reviewed progress on a series of development projects agreed upon with China, and directed a ministerial committee to step up efforts to set priorities and accelerate the country's national development goals.

According to the Kuwait News Agency, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Following Up the Implementation of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding signed between Kuwait and China.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of projects outlined in the MoUs between the two governments, particularly cooperation in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, the electric power system, renewable energy development, and the establishment of a low-carbon green system for waste recycling.

The Kuwaiti officials also discussed cooperation with China in housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, free zones, and economic zones, as well as combating desertification and promoting ecological agriculture.

The prime minister directed the committee to "continue its efforts to formulate plans and priorities, and adopt programs that support the paths of economic development, thereby accelerating the achievement of the desired objectives that contribute to comprehensive national development."

During the meeting, Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, assistant foreign minister for Asian affairs of Kuwait and member-rapporteur of the ministerial committee, briefed officials on outcomes of a recent visit by a high-level Chinese delegation, which emphasized environmental cooperation, including afforestation, ecosystem rehabilitation, and sand encroachment control.

The meeting followed the prime minister's June directive to speed up coordination with China to ensure the timely implementation of development projects.

