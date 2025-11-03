China ready to enhance practical cooperation with Kuwait, says Chinese VP

Xinhua) 08:08, November 03, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Nov. 2, 2025. Han visited Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah from Nov. 1 to 2. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

KUWAIT CITY, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to China-Kuwait relations and stands ready to promote bilateral practical cooperation in various fields, said visiting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

During his stay in the Gulf state from Saturday to Sunday, Han met separately with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

When meeting with the Kuwaiti emir, Han conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Han said that China always cherishes its friendship with Kuwait and attaches great importance to developing their relations.

Since 2022, President Xi and the Kuwaiti emir have met twice and reached a series of important consensuses, providing strategic guidance for the development of China-Kuwait relations to higher levels, Han added.

He said that the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has sent a clear signal that China is further advancing comprehensive reforms and expanding high-level opening up, which will create opportunities for the development of China-Kuwait relations.

China is ready to work with Kuwait to deepen political mutual trust, implement the bilateral cooperation documents signed in the presence of the two heads of state, and strive for substantive progress at an early date, so as to achieve in-depth and solid development of the China-Kuwait strategic partnership, Han said.

Han said the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi has charted the course for reforming and improving the global governance system. China believes that Kuwait will actively support the initiative and welcomes Kuwait's participation in the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, he added.

China appreciates Kuwait's long-term support and promotion of cooperation between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Han said, expressing the hope that Kuwait, as the current rotating chair of the GCC, will further exert positive influence in this regard.

The Kuwaiti emir, for his part, asked Han to convey his high respect to President Xi.

The emir noted that Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab state to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, which reflects the strategic and forward-looking nature of bilateral relations.

Kuwait, he said, highly appreciates and supports the Global Governance Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi, especially the recently proposed Global Governance Initiative.

Reaffirming his country's firm adherence to the one-China policy, he expressed Kuwait's willingness to work with China to jointly build the Belt and Road, effectively implement relevant bilateral cooperation documents, and push Kuwait-China relations to higher levels.

Kuwait, the emir added, also stands ready to actively help lift GCC-China and Arab-China cooperation to new levels.

When holding talks with the Kuwaiti crown prince, Han said that Kuwait is a country with unique and significant influence in the Middle East, and China has always placed Kuwait in an important position in its foreign policy in the region.

Under the strategic guidance of President Xi and the Kuwaiti emir, the strategic partnership between the two countries has continued to move forward in recent years, Han said.

Noting that the next year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Kuwait, Han said China is willing to take this opportunity to work with the Kuwaiti side to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, deepen political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation in various fields, and elevate bilateral relations to new levels.

China is also ready to strengthen coordination with Kuwait to promote greater progress in China's cooperation with Arab and GCC countries, and jointly promote multilateralism and advance global governance in a more just and equitable direction, said Han.

The Kuwaiti crown prince said the friendship between Kuwait and China is close and solid, and Kuwait supports China in safeguarding its core interests and stands ready to expand cooperation with China, implement bilateral cooperation projects, and promote greater development of Kuwait-China relations.

Noting that the global order is undergoing profound changes, the crown prince said that Kuwait firmly supports multilateralism, highly appreciates China's upholding of justice in international affairs, as well as its fair stance on the Palestinian issue, adding that Kuwait is ready to enhance multilateral coordination with China and make joint efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East.

When meeting with the Kuwaiti prime minister, Han said China and Kuwait are good friends and partners, and bilateral relations have in recent years made positive progress.

Han said China-Kuwait cooperation is highly complementary and has great potential, adding that China is ready to work with Kuwait to upgrade practical cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, effectively advance key projects, and bring the China-Kuwait strategic partnership to new heights.

The prime minister said Kuwait values the friendship and mutual trust with China, adding that his country stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and accelerate bilateral cooperation projects, so as to translate the high level of bilateral relations into more tangible cooperation outcomes, and open a new chapter in bilateral ties.

During his stay, Han attended a welcome ceremony hosted by the Kuwaiti crown prince.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Nov. 2, 2025. Han visited Kuwait at the invitation of Al-Sabah from Nov. 1 to 2. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Nov. 2, 2025. Han visited Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah from Nov. 1 to 2. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)