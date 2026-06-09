Six Western countries announce sanctions over West Bank settler violence

(Xinhua) 21:22, June 09, 2026

LONDON, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Britain, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Norway have agreed on coordinated sanctions over settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the British Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Britain will impose sanctions on six entities and one individual accused of financing, enabling or carrying out such violence. France, Canada and Norway announced new sanctions alongside Britain on Tuesday, while Australia and New Zealand unveiled coordinated measures last week, according to the statement.

The latest British sanctions target networks that are involved in providing funds, logistical support and other resources to settler farms and outposts in the West Bank.

Those designated include the Farms Association, which the British government said provides financial and organizational support to settler farms and outposts, and Ahavat Gilad, which allegedly channels donations to some of those outposts.

The list also includes Ari Yshag, accused of raising funds for outposts associated with violence and intimidation, as well as Artzenu and Shivat Zion Lerigvey Admata. According to the British government, the latter two are involved in financing and resourcing settler farms and outposts.

The targeted entities and one individual will be subject to asset freezes, travel bans and director disqualifications, the statement said.

The British government also said that its official overseas business guidance, for the first time, would explicitly advise businesses against economic and financial activity in illegal settlements.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said settlement expansion and violence were illegal and posed a fundamental threat to the viability of a two-state solution and to long-term peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.

Britain also announced an additional 1 million pounds (about 1.35 million U.S. dollars) for humanitarian mine action in Gaza, on top of 4 million pounds (5.36 million dollars) already provided, and at least 10 million pounds (13.5 million dollars) in financial and technical support for the Palestinian Authority in 2026.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)