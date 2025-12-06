China's 100-mln-USD assistance to help reduce suffering of Palestinian people: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's latest assistance worth 100 million U.S. dollars to Palestine will help improve Gaza's humanitarian situation and reduce the suffering of the Palestinian people, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked for details of China's consideration on the assistance, which was earmarked for easing the humanitarian crisis and post-conflict reconstruction.

When jointly meeting the press with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, President Xi Jinping announced China will provide 100 million dollars of assistance to Palestine to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support its recovery and reconstruction. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has sent a message of thanks to President Xi.

President Xi also said that China and France will work together for the realization of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question at an early date, Lin said.

Noting that it has been over two years since the latest conflict in Gaza broke out, which caused unprecedented humanitarian crisis, Lin said China is deeply concerned over that.

He added that since the outbreak of the conflict, China has provided multiple batches of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza strip through the UN, Egypt, Jordan and other channels, which was welcomed and appreciated by the Palestinian government and people.

He said President Xi described the Palestinian question as a test to the effectiveness of the global governance system and called on the international community to look straight at the root cause of the question, step up to the responsibility and take robust action to redress the historical injustice and uphold fairness and justice.

China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights and will continue working relentlessly with the international community for a full and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the easing of humanitarian situation there, and an early political settlement of the Palestinian question on the basis of the two-State solution, the spokesperson said.

