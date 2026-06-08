China to host forum on global human rights governance in Beijing

(Xinhua) 21:21, June 08, 2026

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance will be held in Beijing from June 11 to 12, with more than 400 invited guests from nearly 100 countries, the United Nations and other international and regional organizations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Under the theme of "Joint Development, Shared Human Rights: The 40th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development and a New Vision for Global Human Rights Governance," the event is co-hosted by the State Council Information Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lin said that there will be five sub-forums on the following topics: The Human Rights Implications of the Global Governance Initiative; The Role and Significance of the Right to Development in the Evolution of Global Human Rights; Safeguarding the Right to Development in the Age of AI: Emerging Challenges and Opportunities; Green Development and the Protection of Human Rights; and Modernization and People's Free and Comprehensive Development.

"China looks forward to the sharing of insights, mutual learning and consensus building at the forum on promoting human rights through better development to turn the vision of the Declaration on the Right to Development into reality, and to build a just, equitable and inclusive global human rights governance system," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)