China sets up more education bases to promote human rights

Xinhua) 10:46, May 23, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China has recently set up six national education and training bases on human rights, bringing the total number of such bases to 20.

These bases, the first of which were launched in 2011, are designed to promote the development of China's human rights undertakings by strengthening theoretical research, personnel training, and exchanges and cooperation.

The move is a key step in the implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025), according to a circular issued by Chinese authorities.

The institutions newly authorized to serve as national education and training bases are human rights research centers at the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Minzu University of China, Zhejiang University, East China University of Political Science and Law, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)