China makes comprehensive progress in human rights protection: report

(Xinhua) 11:02, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China has comprehensively strengthened its human rights protection, according to an evaluation report jointly released on Friday by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and 20 national human rights education and training bases in the country.

The report assesses the implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025), which was issued in September 2021.

China has fully implemented the five-year action plan, accomplishing all 181 tasks outlined in it, says the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)