Home>>
China makes comprehensive progress in human rights protection: report
(Xinhua) 11:02, June 05, 2026
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China has comprehensively strengthened its human rights protection, according to an evaluation report jointly released on Friday by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and 20 national human rights education and training bases in the country.
The report assesses the implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025), which was issued in September 2021.
China has fully implemented the five-year action plan, accomplishing all 181 tasks outlined in it, says the report.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
- Ecology of Ulan Suhai Lake in China's Inner Mongolia improved
- Rice-aquaculture farming injects vitality into agriculture in NE China's Jilin
- 'Rooftop economy' breathes new life into Wuchang ancient town in C China's Hubei
Related Stories
- China sets up more education bases to promote human rights
- Chinese, European scholars discuss human rights challenges, development in Paris
- Chinese vision shapes future of global human rights governance
- UN human rights chief condemns abuse in U.S. immigration enforcement
- Commentary: China's human rights cause advances along with modernization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.