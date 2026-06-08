Experts draw inspiration for Eurasia from China's governance under Xi's leadership

(Xinhua) 08:37, June 08, 2026

People walk past screens displaying information of the launch ceremony of the Russian edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Russian edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" has received a warm response from representatives of media organizations, think tanks, and government institutions across Eurasia.

The book was officially launched at a ceremony on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, attended by around 100 representatives from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, and other Eurasian countries.

Participants said the volume vividly presents the wisdom and practice of Chinese President Xi Jinping in state governance, highlighting a people-centered philosophy and commitment to improving people's well-being.

They noted that the book demonstrates China's experience in maintaining policy continuity through strategic planning, advancing modernization through reform and innovation, and fostering spirit of national rejuvenation through cultural confidence, which have significant implications.

For countries across Eurasia navigating economic transformation and geopolitical change, China's practical approach of integrating long-term goals, public well-being, institutional effectiveness and openness provides valuable inspiration and reference for achieving independent, stable and sustainable development, said the participants.

Andrei Ostrovsky, chief researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the book reveals the key to China's success in governance.

According to Ostrovsky, China has addressed development challenges through comprehensively deepening reform, promoted high-quality development through scientific and technological innovation, and continuously advanced the modernization of its national governance system and governance capacity. Strong institutional guarantees and effective policy implementation have helped China achieve remarkable development accomplishments, he said.

Ravshan Nazarov, associate professor at the Tashkent branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said the volume systematically explains Xi's theoretical and practical achievements in state governance, emphasizing long-term strategic planning, ensuring a high degree of policy stability and historical continuity, and steadily advancing Chinese modernization.

China's people-centered governance philosophy plays a core role in its policymaking, he said, adding that this is reflected in advances in targeted poverty alleviation, social security, education and healthcare.

Karim Haidar, head of the Russian news department of Tajikistan National Television, said he was most impressed by Xi's sustained focus on improving people's well-being and commitment to advancing Chinese modernization.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows saline-alkali wheat fields in Huanghua City, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

China's achievements in improving living standards, expanding infrastructure, and advancing science, technology, and education demonstrate how national strategic planning can translate into tangible benefits for the people, he said.

Said Gafurov, an orientalist at Moscow State Linguistic University, said the book's discussions of the Chinese Dream and the practices associated with its realization are particularly compelling.

The Chinese Dream highlights the relationship between people's happiness, national prosperity and national rejuvenation, presenting to the world a narrative of development and well-being distinct from the West's, he said.

Experts stated that the Chinese wisdom and governance practices discussed in the book are broadly applicable to other countries due to their thoroughness and proven practicality.

Igor Maksimtsev, rector of St. Petersburg State University of Economics, said that China has pursued high-quality development and improved people's well-being while drawing on global experience, adapting policies to its national conditions, and drawing strength from its traditional culture, as outlined in the book.

Such a development path and governance philosophy are attractive and worthy of in-depth study, he told Xinhua.

Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Kazakh newspaper Delovoy Kazakhstan, said the volume highlights the leadership of the Communist Party of China, as well as systematic governance concepts including strategic planning, people-centered approach, deepening reform and upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground.

The book demonstrates how a country can explore a modernization path suited to its own conditions through independent and sustainable institutional arrangements and long-term planning, offering valuable insights for Kazakhstan, he said.

Emin Gasimov, director of Azerbaijan's Center for the Study of China's Global Initiatives, Development and Culture, said the book carries a clear theme throughout: Xi leading the Chinese people to achieve comprehensive modernization in all aspects, such as economy, society, science and technology, culture, and ecology.

For Azerbaijan and other countries, the key is to creatively learn from China's experience, he said.

Anastasia Savinykh, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research, said the book helps international readers better understand China's development path and why China places such emphasis on strategic planning, policy continuity and cultural identity.

"It does not stop at abstract concepts, but demonstrates China's governance philosophy and effectiveness through concrete practices, including poverty alleviation, industrial modernization, technological advancement, strict Party governance and diplomatic initiatives," Savinykh said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)