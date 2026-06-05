Xi holds welcome ceremony for Lao top leader Thongloun

(Xinhua) 17:18, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony here on Friday for General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on a state visit to China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)