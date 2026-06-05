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Xi holds welcome ceremony for Lao top leader Thongloun
(Xinhua) 17:18, June 05, 2026
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony here on Friday for General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on a state visit to China.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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