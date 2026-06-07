Books, dialogues bring China, Malaysia closer at book fair

(Xinhua) 20:38, June 07, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Selecting a Chinese book to feel the charm of Chinese culture through reading; meeting Chinese writers face to face to understand the thinking behind contemporary Chinese literature; joining China-Malaysia youth dialogues to deepen mutual understanding... These scenes have been unfolding at the 10-day Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2026, which opened on May 29.

A host of Chinese publishing houses and cultural enterprises are taking part, presenting not only multi-category and multi-language books spanning literature, social sciences and children's titles, but also cultural and creative products infused with traditional Chinese elements. Through the promotion of reading, interactive events and other activities, they are offering Malaysians a close-up experience of China.

At the "China-ASEAN Book Culture Week" exhibition zone, visitors browse books, make enquiries and purchases in a lively atmosphere.

Nurul, who traveled all the way from Penang, picked up a pinyin edition of "Recitations of Classical Chinese Poetry." The book immediately appealed to Nur, who studies Chinese at university. "I like classical Chinese poetry. For me, this book has pinyin, so it is not that difficult to read," she said.

Nurul also brought along her young niece, who is learning Chinese. "Chinese culture is broad and profound. I want my niece to learn Chinese from an early age, so that one day she can read in Chinese and get to know the rich and colourful Chinese culture more directly."

May 31 marks the 52nd anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic ties. During the fair, dialogues were held on China-ASEAN cultural heritage, China-Malaysia youth, and China-Malaysia children's publishing, bringing together guests from the culture and publishing industries for in-depth exchanges.

"In our exchanges, we should be guided by the 'Hehe culture' -- harmony and cooperation -- and promote mutual learning and integrated development among civilizations on the basis of respecting differences," said Goh Hin San, president of Han Culture Center Malaysia.

Paduka Mastura Hj Muhamad, director of the Selangor Public Library, expressed hope that more quality books will flow in both directions between Malaysia and China in the future, so that good works can truly circulate and people of both countries can read more great books.

A Chinese edition of The Asian Renaissance was also launched during the fair. The book was originally written in English and published in 1996 by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when he was deputy prime minister.

The Chinese edition was officially published by the Foreign Languages Press in March 2026. A copy was presented to Anwar himself after the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Chan Ming Kai, political secretary to the prime minister of Malaysia, said the two countries share many commonalities in their development visions and civilizational concepts. He looks forward to promoting common development from a broader civilizational perspective and injecting more Asian wisdom into world peace and a just order.

Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, said that over the 52 years of diplomatic ties, Malaysia and China have continuously deepened cooperation in investment, education and other fields. Looking ahead, the younger generation will play an even more important role, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)