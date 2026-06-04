Malaysia-China youth engagement program kicks off in Malaysia

(Xinhua) 13:06, June 04, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the "Building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity" Youth Lecture and Workshop 2026 was held at the University of Putra Malaysia in Selangor state, Malaysia, on Wednesday, attracting around 100 young participants from China and Malaysia.

Malaysian Deputy Minister of Economy Mohd Shahar Abdullah said in his opening remarks that the initiative reflects a strong commitment to nurturing globally minded and innovative youth by providing a platform for intellectual exchange, cultural interaction and leadership development.

He said the program also serves as an important platform to expand international cooperation, strengthen strategic networks among young people, and promote mutual respect and cultural understanding across societies.

He added that engagement with China and other international partners offers far more than academic exposure. It provides young people with access to broader knowledge systems, innovation ecosystems and cross-border opportunities, helping cultivate globally competitive talents for Malaysia's future development.

Zheng Xuefang, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, said China and Malaysia are close neighbors of enduring friendship, sincere partners in pursuing common development, intimate friends sharing weal and woe, and an important collective force for maintaining peace.

He added that building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way toward a brighter future. Realization of this grand vision requires the efforts of generations. Young people are full of energy and drive, who are the future of their countries and the world.

Ian Neo Chee Hua, CEO of the Southeast Asia Research Center for Humanities in Malaysia, said the event marked an important milestone in advancing Malaysia-China youth engagement and innovation-driven cooperation.

He added that from June to December 2026, the events will be held at universities throughout Malaysia, and are expected to engage more than 1,500 students and young leaders through lectures, workshops, leadership activities and interactive learning experiences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)