Malaysian experts, scholars gather to explore future of Malaysia-China cooperation

Xinhua) 11:02, April 16, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Malaysia-China Governance and Cooperation Media Exchange and Appreciation Night was held here on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from government, think tanks and the media to discuss policy coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries.

The event focused on China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and Malaysia's 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) (2026-2030). Participants expressed the view that the two countries have broad room for collaboration in high-quality development.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to visit China and learn about its 15th Five-Year Plan. This plan will undoubtedly have a significant regional impact," Malaysian Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mordi Bimol said in his remarks.

He highlighted the alignment between RMK13 and China's 15th Five-Year Plan in areas such as innovation, sustainability and industrial upgrading, while underscoring youth empowerment, skills development, entrepreneurship and cross-cultural engagement as central priorities.

Zheng Xuefang, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, said that China's 15th Five-Year Plan will inject new momentum into global development and deepen cooperation with partner countries. He called for stronger China-Malaysia cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, blue economy and tourism economy, as well as practical collaboration in infrastructure, energy transition, agriculture, trade platforms, and people-to-people exchanges.

Scholars shared insights into the potential and synergies for future cooperation between the two countries' development plans.

Roy Anthony Rogers, associate professor at the Department of International and Strategic Studies at Universiti Malaya, said the plans overlap in timeframe and converge on priorities such as inclusive development and artificial intelligence.

Bunn Nagara, director and senior fellow at the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific, noted that in the context of trade frictions and supply chain disruptions, strengthening supply chain cooperation has become a key area of synergy between the two plans.

The event was mainly organized by Malaysia Friends of Silk Road Club, and co-organized by Malaysia-China Friendship Association and The Belt &Road Relationship Promotion Association of Malaysia and China.

Ng Chin Long, chairman of the Malaysia Friends of Silk Road Club, said the event reflects the deepening of friendship, trust and partnership between Malaysia and China. He expressed hope for more activities in the future to serve as a bridge for youth engagement, cultural exchange, media cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, said the development plans of both countries are strategic blueprints for achieving higher-quality development and shared prosperity. He encouraged Malaysian businesses to actively seize opportunities arising from China's continued opening-up.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)