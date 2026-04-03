China, Malaysia ink 26 deals worth 72 mln USD

Xinhua) 08:18, April 03, 2026

A drone photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) in Pahang state of Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

YINCHUAN, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 26 cooperation projects worth 495 million yuan (about 72 million U.S. dollars) were signed during the Sixth Belt and Road China-Malaysia Business Dialogue, which opened on Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The deals, covering fields such as economic and trade investment and modern agriculture, mark a significant expansion of bilateral economic ties.

The event drew over 200 government and business representatives from both nations to discuss deepening collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, with a specific focus on economy and trade, science and technology, agriculture, culture, and tourism.

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for several consecutive years. Recently, the partnership has evolved from standard commodity exchanges to deeper industrial synergy and integrated supply chains.

In his opening address, Ma Hui, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted the dialogue as a vital platform for facilitating party-to-party exchanges between China and Malaysia and advancing pragmatic economic cooperation, urging both sides to seize current opportunities to further deepen and solidify their ties.

Chang Lih Kang, Vice President of the People's Justice Party and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Malaysia, said that this dialogue helps provide crucial stability amid global economic uncertainty. Looking ahead, he emphasized the potential for joint ventures in energy transition and artificial intelligence (AI), noting that Malaysia's emerging AI academic institutions have already drawn heavily on Chinese expertise.

The dialogue highlighted Ningxia's growing international role as an inland open-economy pilot zone. Malaysia is currently the region's largest export market for agricultural goods, with steady demand for cool-climate vegetables, goji berries, and frozen potatoes.

Cultural ties are also booming. In 2025, the number of Malaysian tourists staying overnight in Ningxia skyrocketed by 207.7 percent year on year, making Malaysia the region's top source of international visitors.

The event was co-hosted by the China Economic Cooperation Center, the Malaysia-China Business Council, and the regional foreign affairs office of Ningxia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)