China smart industry exhibition enhances Malaysia-China business, tech ties

Xinhua) 16:59, May 15, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition (2026 CSITE), together with a series of Chinese technology showcases, has become an important platform for promoting technological exchanges and business cooperation between Malaysian and Chinese enterprises, Malaysian and Chinese officials and industry representatives said here on Friday.

At the opening ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a congratulatory message, described the exhibition as an important platform for promoting exchanges between Malaysia and China, particularly in smart industries, digital innovation and advanced technologies.

He said such initiatives help strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to economic growth in both countries.

Speaking at the event, Malaysian Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said Malaysia continues to welcome international collaboration as a key driver of the country's digital economy development.

"We warmly welcome Chinese enterprises to deepen cooperation with Malaysian counterparts in areas such as advanced digital technologies, artificial intelligence, 5G applications and clean energy solutions," she said.

Teo also encouraged enterprises from both countries to strengthen exchanges, leverage complementary strengths and work more closely together to further expand bilateral cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations.

"Our bilateral cooperation in smart technology and the digital economy has grown from strength to strength. Both nations share complementary strengths with China bringing advanced tech innovation, while Malaysia offers a strategic ASEAN hub, digital infrastructure, and a vibrant market," Teo added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said China remains firmly committed to advancing Chinese modernization and pursuing high-level opening-up.

He said China is willing to further deepen cooperation with Malaysia in areas such as technological innovation, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, while strengthening joint research and development, people-to-people exchanges and industrial collaboration.

"China hopes technological innovation can better serve the economic and social development of both countries, while jointly contributing to regional prosperity, stability and sustainable development," he said.

For his part, president of the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia Keith Li said that the 2026 CSITE has grown into a major platform connecting Chinese innovation with Malaysian opportunities and continues to play an important bridging role in strengthening cooperation between entrepreneurs from both countries.

"China is leading in AI and technological innovation, while Malaysia possesses a solid industrial foundation and strong potential in smart technologies. Together, we can achieve even greater outcomes," he said.

As a technology exchange event held for the sixth consecutive year, the exhibition was organized by the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia and attracted more than 50 enterprises from China and Malaysia this year, with over 200 representatives from the political, business, technology and corporate sectors attending the event.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)