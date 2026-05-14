3rd Northeast China Book Fair held in Changchun
A visitor reads during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A visitor reads during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A child is seen during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Visitors select cultural and creative products during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Visitors are seen during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Visitors browse books during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A visitor browses books during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A model figure is displayed during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Eighty-year-old illustrator Cai Gao reveals beauty of Chinese children's books to the world
- Mobile library delivers books, hope to remote villages in SW China's Yunnan
- Brick-and-mortar bookstores turn to digital tools to reconnect with readers
- Feature: Hong Kong promotes flow-state reading on World Book Day
- Interview: Chinese books' distribution has great potential in Madagascar, says Malagasy expert
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.