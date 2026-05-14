We Are China

3rd Northeast China Book Fair held in Changchun

Xinhua) 17:25, May 14, 2026

A visitor reads during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A visitor reads during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A child is seen during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Visitors select cultural and creative products during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Visitors are seen during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Visitors browse books during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A visitor browses books during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A model figure is displayed during the third Northeast China Book Fair in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)