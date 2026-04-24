Interview: Chinese books' distribution has great potential in Madagascar, says Malagasy expert

Xinhua) 10:19, April 24, 2026

ANTANANARIVO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The distribution and sale of Chinese books hold significant potential in Madagascar's publishing landscape, as the country's interest in China continues to grow, Fabien Corbou, director of the Malagasy Book Promotion Center (CMPL), has said.

"Today, Malagasy youth are increasingly looking toward other horizons, including China," Corbou told Xinhua in an interview ahead of World Book Day, which falls on April 23. "Among students and teachers, there is a desire to better understand this major country that is widely discussed."

As director of the CMPL, a bookstore founded in 1973 and specializing in academic and professional works, Corbou has witnessed the evolution of the publishing sector in Madagascar.

According to him, books remain "an expensive product" and access to them is still limited, despite growing public interest in reading.

Since China has made great progress in many fields such as technology, business, and trade, the access to up-to-date Chinese publications can be a valuable asset for Madagascar's development, Corbou said.

Beyond academic publications, he underlined Chinese children's literature as "a key area" and a cultural gateway for distributing Chinese books in Madagascar.

"If children can explore more stories from China, they will naturally become more open to the culture as they grow up," Corbou said.

He also highlighted increasing interest among Chinese readers in Madagascar, particularly in its history and traditional medicinal plants.

"We need to build bridges between universities, publishers and booksellers," Corbou said, adding that he hopes Malagasy booksellers and publishers could travel to China, participate in book fairs, and meet directly with Chinese publishers to strengthen cultural and professional exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)