Chinese illustrator Cai Gao wins Hans Christian Andersen Award

Xinhua) 08:32, April 14, 2026

Photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows Chinese illustrator Cai Gao winning the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Award on the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy. Chinese illustrator Cai Gao won the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Award, with the announcement made on Monday at the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy. The award was established in 1956 by the International Board on Books for Young People, a leading international organization dedicated to promoting children's books. It is presented biennially to a living author and illustrator whose work has made a lasting contribution to children's literature. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese illustrator Cai Gao won the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen (HCA) Award, with the announcement made on Monday at the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy.

Shereen Kreidieh, president of HCA Jury, revealed the result at the annual press conference of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) during the fair.

Kreidieh told Xinhua that Cai's works demonstrate exceptional quality, artistry and emotional engagement. "The way she sees the world is beautiful," she added.

Cai is the first Chinese illustrator to win the Hans Christian Andersen Award, the highest international honor for writers and illustrators of children's literature. In 2016, Chinese author Cao Wenxuan became the first Chinese recipient in the writer category.

Born in 1946 in Changsha, China, Cai has worked in publishing and children's book creation since the 1970s, remaining deeply committed to the development of children's illustration in China. Her works, including "The Land of Peach Blossom" and "Bao'er," have gained popularity both at home and abroad.

The award was established in 1956 by the IBBY, a leading international organization dedicated to promoting children's books. It is presented biennially to a living author and illustrator whose work has made a lasting contribution to children's literature.

Photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows books illustrated by Cai Gao on the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy. Chinese illustrator Cai Gao won the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Award, with the announcement made on Monday at the Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy. The award was established in 1956 by the International Board on Books for Young People, a leading international organization dedicated to promoting children's books. It is presented biennially to a living author and illustrator whose work has made a lasting contribution to children's literature. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)