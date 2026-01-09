2026 Beijing Book Fair kicks off

Xinhua) 08:45, January 09, 2026

People read books at the 2026 Beijing Book Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2026. The 2026 Beijing Book Fair kicked off here on Thursday, with over 400,000 titles on display. This year's book fair features more than 10 themed zones as well as an exhibition area for various cultural products. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

