Budapest hosts China-CEEC forum on libraries' future

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows a scene at the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Curators' Forum of Libraries Union in Budapest, Hungary. The 4th China-CEEC Curators' Forum of Libraries Union opened Monday at Hungary's National Szechenyi Library, bringing together experts to discuss the future of libraries in the digital age. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Curators' Forum of Libraries Union opened Monday at Hungary's National Szechenyi Library, bringing together experts to discuss the future of libraries in the digital age.

The two-day forum gathered about 70 representatives from libraries across China and CEEC member states, including Hungary, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Poland and Croatia, as well as delegates from international and European library associations.

Judit Gerencser, acting director general of the National Szechenyi Library, said at the opening ceremony that libraries today face rapidly changing user habits, the challenges of digital transformation and the rise of artificial intelligence.

"The library of the future can only be born if we build and shape it together," she said, expressing hope that the forum would build consensus, strengthen cooperation and jointly shape the future of libraries.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao said China is ready to work with CEEC to deepen pragmatic cooperation under the Global Civilization Initiative. He called for new cooperation forms and diversified cooperation content, so that libraries can "play a greater role in connecting civilizations and enlightening minds."

"The library as an institution that preserves human cultural heritage, is one of the indispensable links in the international cultural exchange chain," said Adam Imre Szucs, deputy state secretary of Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He said Hungary attaches great importance to cooperation between China and CEEC as well as to the Belt and Road Initiative, and will continue to promote exchanges in the library sector to enhance resource sharing, cultural heritage protection, and technological cooperation.

Keynote speakers, including Helen Mandl, deputy secretary general of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, and Andrew Cranfield, director of the European Bureau of Library, Information and Documentation Associations, discussed innovation, inclusion and the transformation of libraries in the digital era.

With the theme of "Connection, Creation, Interaction, Inspiration -- The Future of Libraries", the forum features keynote sessions and roundtable discussions on topics such as preservation and digitization, education and lifelong learning, artificial intelligence and new technologies, and public awareness and promotion of libraries.

Since its establishment in 2018, the China-CEEC Libraries Union has held three curators' forums, creating a platform for academic exchange and cultural cooperation among 63 member institutions from 16 countries.

